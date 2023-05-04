Zalando Revenues Gain 2.3% in Q1

Zalando reported revenues gained 2.3 percent to 2.26 billion euros in the first quarter, with the off-price segment, and “curated” product drops helping the online retailer maintain growth in a tough climate.

The German e-commerce platform also trumpeted that it reached breakeven at the EBIT level amid belt-tightening, although its net loss amounted to 38.5 million euros.

It grew by 4.8 percent the number of active customers versus the first three months of 2022.

Zalando registered revenue growth of 2.2 percent in Q4, and a decrease of 0.1 percent in annual sales in 2022 as customers returned to physical stores in the post-pandemic period, deflating what had been euphoric growth for online players.

In a press statement, Zalando’s co-CEO Robert Gentz credited its flexible business model and bargain hunters for allowing it to “perform in a challenging market environment .”

Exclusive and limited-edition products also aided customer engagement, with Q1 offering curated drops from Adidas and Salomon, plus a 40-piece spring capsule by Paco Rabanne.

Revenues in its off-price segment vaulted 33 percent. Lounge by Zalando, an online shopping club that offers customers limited-time offers and discounts on premium brands, makes up a major component of the off-price segment.

Zalando’s gross merchandise volume, or GMV, increased 2.8 percent to 3.24 billion euros.

The company confirmed its 2023 guidance and is expecting GMV to grow between 1 percent and 7 percent and revenues to develop “in the range of -1 percent to 4 percent compared with last year.”