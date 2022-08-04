×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: August 04, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Ross Joining Neiman Marcus as President

Business

Tod’s Group Owners Plan Delisting

Fashion

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Relaxed Suiting

Zalando Reports Flat Q2, Lowers Guidance

The Berlin-based fashion platform is dealing with a return to retailing normality and a decline in European consumer confidence.

Zalando headquarters in Berlin, Germany.
Zalando headquarters in Berlin, Germany. Courtesy / HGEsch

Zalando, one of Europe’s largest online fashion retailers, reported revenues fell 4 percent to 2.62 billion euros in the second quarter.

In a statement, the company said it expected to return to growth in the second half of the year. It also noted that consumer confidence indicators in the EU had fallen 24 points by the end of June, “the lowest level seen since April 2020.”

The dip can also be explained by the fact that Zalando saw unusually high growth during the same period in 2021, due to pandemic-related lockdowns.

However, as restrictions have eased in Europe since last winter and consumers have turned back to physical stores,  Zalando has not been able to maintain the same sort of momentum.

Due to the flat results between April and June, the company’s half-yearly revenue also fell slightly, dipping 2.9 percent to total 4.83 billion euros.

Related Galleries

The company said it was focusing on counter measures to return to growth, including deepening customer relationships with its loyalty program, extending beauty sales and trimming costs by instituting a minimum value for orders in several countries.

“We have demonstrated our agility as a team, showing that we can react quickly to adapt to the current environment,” Zalando co-chief executive officer, Robert Gentz, said in a statement announcing the results. “We are fully focused on our strategy and making selective investments across our business to ensure our long-term growth.”

Zalando’s Gross Merchandise Value, or GMV, also remained flat, sitting at 3.2 billion euros for the quarter. As Zalando has expanded its platform model, moving into logistics and marketing for other retailers and brands, GMV has become one of German giant’s key indicators of success — it measures how much inventory the platform has moved and is usually higher than the company’s revenues.

Other key indicators for the fashion platform are the number of active customers and orders. Both of these figures grew slightly over the second quarter. Zalando’s active customers increased by 10.6 percent and numbered 49.3 million. The company processed 67.8 million orders, a rise of  3.2 percent.

Additionally the number of orders per active customer went up over the second quarter, even though the value of what they were buying, or basket size, slipped from 57.70 euros per purchase to 55.90 euros.

While all of this is far from the double-digit increases the company was enjoying during the pandemic, it has still seen slower but steady improvement in almost all of its key indicators over the past few quarters, as retailing has gone back to normal.

Over the second quarter of this year, Zalando’s EBIT fell from 186.4 million euros to 61 million euros. EBIT for the first six months of 2022 was 7.1 million euros in the red.

On the back of the Q2 results, Zalando reconfirmed its lowered guidance for the year. Zalando had already released preliminary results for the quarter and downgraded its forecast in late June because, as it wrote then, “the company no longer assumes a rebound of consumer confidence in the short-term.”

Market analysts said that although Zalando’s results were at the lower end of expectations, they were reassured by this week’s confirmation of the June release. However, as analysts at the Royal Bank of Canada also pointed out, “the subdued growth outlook near term makes Zalando’s mid-term targets more challenging to achieve.”

Zalando’s ultimate ambition is to serve 10 percent of the total European fashion market and move 30 billion euros worth of product annually by 2025.

For 2022, Zalando now expects GMV to grow between 3 and 7 percent to up to 15.3 billion euros. Revenue should increase up to 3 percent and bring in between 10.4 billion and 10.7 billion euros by the end of the year and adjusted EBIT is expected to come in somewhere between 180 million and 260 million euros.

Zalando Reports Flat Q2, Lowers Guidance

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Zalando Reports Flat Q2, Lowers Guidance

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Zalando Reports Flat Q2, Lowers Guidance

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Zalando Reports Flat Q2, Lowers Guidance

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Zalando Reports Flat Q2, Lowers Guidance

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Zalando Reports Flat Q2, Lowers Guidance

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Zalando Reports Flat Q2, Lowers Guidance

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Zalando Reports Flat Q2, Lowers Guidance

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Zalando Reports Flat Q2, Lowers Guidance

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Zalando Reports Flat Q2, Lowers Guidance

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Zalando Reports Flat Q2, Lowers Guidance

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Zalando Reports Flat Q2, Lowers Guidance

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Zalando Reports Flat Q2, Lowers Guidance

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Zalando Reports Flat Q2, Lowers Guidance

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Zalando Reports Flat Q2, Lowers Guidance

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Zalando Reports Flat Q2, Lowers Guidance

Hot Summer Bags

Zalando Reports Flat Q2, Lowers Guidance

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Zalando Reports Flat Q2, Lowers Guidance

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Zalando Reports Flat Q2, Lowers Guidance

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Zalando Reports Flat Q2, Lowers Guidance

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Zalando Reports Flat Q2, Lowers Guidance

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Zalando Reports Flat Q2, Lowers Guidance

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Zalando Reports Flat Q2, Lowers Guidance

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Zalando Reports Flat Q2, Lowers Guidance

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Zalando Reports Flat Q2, Lowers Guidance

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Zalando Reports Flat Q2, Lowers Guidance

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Zalando Reports Flat Q2, Lowers Guidance

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Zalando Reports Flat Q2, Lowers Guidance

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Zalando Reports Flat Q2, Lowers Guidance

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Zalando Reports Flat Q2, Lowers Guidance

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Zalando Reports Flat Q2, Lowers Guidance

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Zalando Reports Flat Q2, Lowers Guidance

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Zalando Reports Flat Q2, Lowers Guidance

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Zalando Reports Flat Q2, Lowers Guidance

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Zalando Reports Flat Q2, Lowers Guidance

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Zalando Reports Flat Q2, Lowers Guidance

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Zalando Reports Flat Q2, Lowers Guidance

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Zalando Reports Flat Q2, Lowers Guidance

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Zalando Reports Flat Q2, Lowers Guidance

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Zalando Reports Flat Q2, Lowers Guidance

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Zalando Reports Flat Q2, Lowers Guidance

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Zalando Reports Flat Q2, Lowers Guidance

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Zalando Reports Flat Q2, Lowers Guidance

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Zalando Reports Flat Q2, Lowers Guidance

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Zalando Reports Flat Q2, Lowers Guidance

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Zalando Reports Flat Q2, Lowers Guidance

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Zalando Reports Flat Q2, Lowers Guidance

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad