Zalando Revenues Down 2.5% in Q2 Amid Challenging Retail Environment

PARIS – European e-commerce behemoth Zalando saw revenues fall 2.5 percent in the second quarter to 2.6 billion euros in what the company called a “challenging retail environment.”

But net income surged 87 percent to 144.8 million euros year-on-year, as the Berlin-based company grew its fulfillment and logistics offering, and focused on cost-cutting measures.

“Amid the temporarily challenging retail environment, we continue to drive sustainable efficiencies in fulfillment and marketing,” said Zalando chief financial officer Sandra Dembeck. “These efforts have paid off this year with adjusted EBIT almost doubling in the second quarter. Such success puts us in pole position to shift our focus more towards investment and future growth initiatives.”

The revenue drop came as the company strengthened its product offering, onboarding new athletic brands including Lululemon and Hoka, and expanding its beauty portfolio with luxury brands Lancôme, Mugler and Shiseido rolling out to more markets.

The company looks at the e-commerce metric of gross merchandise value, or GMV, to put a figure on how much inventory the platform has moved separate from its logistics and marketing services. That number was down 1.8 percent to 3.7 billion euros worth of merchandise moved in the second quarter.

Zalando’s partner businesses, where brands and retailers directly connect their warehouse inventory to the platform, grew 7 percent in GMV in the quarter, while its fulfillment services sector was up 3 percent year-on-year. Zalando’s fulfillment solutions sector now represents more than 60 percent of items shipped by the company.

Zalando added more than 1 million shoppers in the quarter, registering 50.5 million active customers, with mixed results. Orders placed in the quarter were down to 63.2 million from 67.8 million, while the average basket was up to 58.1 euros per order from 55.9 euros. Revenues at the fashion store were flat at 2.09 billion euros.

One area that benefitted from the competitive retail environment was its off-price shopping club, Lounge by Zalando. The discount division’s revenues were up 16 percent to 436.4 million euros.

The results were largely in line with analysts’ expectations.

“Amidst a challenging backdrop, we believe Zalando is well positioned, owing to its platform strategy and as the leading online fashion destination in Europe, to outperform the online market. Longer-term, the company has ample levers to drive growth including beauty, pre-owned and premium fashion, and we believe group margins can more than double over time,” RBC Europe analyst Wassachon Udomsilpa said in a research note.

The company narrowly upped its operating profit guidance for the full year from 280-350 million euros to 300-350 million euros, whiled noting the GMV and revenue would likely come in between down 1 percent and up 4 percent.

The company noted it launched an AI-enabled sizing tool aiming at lowering the return rate in the test markets of Germany, Austria and Switzerland.