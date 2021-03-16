Revenues at Zalando – one of Europe’s largest online fashion retailers – rose 29.6 percent in Q4 to reach 2.57 billion euros.

That meant that over the course of a year that saw customers, brands and even smaller retailers forced online, Zalando’s revenues increased 23.1 percent to hit 8 billion euros altogether. In 2019, the company had revenues of 6.48 billion euros.

“2020 has been a year like no other,” Robert Gentz, Zalando’s co-chief executive officer, said in a statement.

The platform’s gross merchandise value, or GMV, rose 38 percent in the final three months of 2020 to 3.5 billion euros. Zalando has argued that, as it becomes more of a platform, GMV is a better indicator of its success. This figure is usually higher than revenue because it includes commissions and service fees from partner brands, as opposed to the amount of stock Zalando actually moved as a platform.

The platform had done a series of deals for smaller retailers around Europe, so that they were able to sell through the platform and by the end of 2020, there were 2,400 brick-and-mortar stores connected to Zalando. At the end of February 2021, that number had already risen to 3,400.

Over the course of 2020, Zalando’s GMV increased 30.4 percent and totaled 10.7 billion euros worth of product sold.

The platform also increased visitor numbers substantially, with 5.39 billion site visits over the year and 38.7 million active customers. In 2019, Zalando had 4.18 billion site visits and 31 million active customers. In the past, a shrinking basket size – that is, the average purchase per customer – had been an issue but in 2020, average basket size rose 1.9 percent to equal 57.7 euros.

View Gallery Related Gallery All of the Looks at the 2021 Grammy Awards

In 2020, Zalando also managed to significantly increase its adjusted EBIT to 420.8 million euros in 2020. In 2019, the platform’s adjusted EBIT was 224.9 million euros.

Unlike many other brands, which continue to be buffeted by lockdowns and uncertainties, the e-commerce giant was also able to present a firm prognosis for the year ahead. The company predicted revenues would grow between 24 and 29 percent in 2021, and would hit between 9.9 and 10.3 billion euros.

Having already seen GMV rise 50 percent in the first quarter of this year, Zalando also forecast that it would move between 27 and 32 percent more product over all of 2021, totaling between 13.6 and 14.1 billion euros. This was above analysts’ expectations.

Over 2020, Zalando’s sales also expanded significantly throughout the rest of Europe. The German-speaking territory, Zalando’s home market, had always been as important as sales in the rest of Europe. However in 2020, this changed. Sales in the rest of Europe raced ahead with 3.94 billion euros in revenues, compared to revenues of 3.31 billion euros in German-speaking territories. In 2019, the difference was smaller, with revenues of 2.9 billion in the German-speaking market and 3 billion euros in the rest of Europe. This indicates that Zalando is coming closer to its oft-stated ambition of becoming Europe’s’ “starting point for fashion”.

Zalando now “aspires to serve more than 10 percent of the total 450 billion euro European fashion market in the long-term,” the company said in a statement.

Zalando also said it would be expanding into eight further European markets to the east, during this year and the next: Croatia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Hungary and Romania.

Market analysts from the likes of JP Morgan and the Royal Bank of Canada applauded the results. Market watchers have also said that Zalando might be the next German company to make it onto the DAX, the blue-chip index for the top 30 German companies traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.