Zalando’s Q1 Results Suggest Pandemic-Related Boom is Over

European e-commerce giant Zalando is finding that its impressive pandemic-level growth is a tough act to follow.

In the first quarter of this year, the Berlin-based online retailer said revenues fell 1.5 percent to 2.2 billion euros.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers had turned to Zalando’s website in their millions during 2020 and 2021, giving the company double-digit increases year-on-year. For example, between 2020 and 2021, first-quarter revenue growth at Zalando was 47 percent.

Gross merchandise value, or GMV, wasn’t what the company had become used to either. GMV is one of Zalando’s key indicators of success as it aims to become more of a platform than a producer – it measures how much inventory the platform has moved and is usually higher than the company’s revenues.

Instead of the double-digit percentage increases Zalando had seen throughout the pandemic, GMV rose 1 percent to hit 3.18 billion euros worth of product moved.

“Our business fundamentals are strong, and we are taking steps to improve our results,” Robert Gentz, one of Zalando’s co-chief executive officers, said in a statement. “We are managing Zalando for the long term and have always used our business agility and adaptability to successfully respond to short-term challenges.”

Zalando also said it was already feeling the impact of negative consumer sentiment reflecting the European public’s concern about the war in Ukraine and rising inflation.

Zalando’s results were in line with market predictions. Analysts had forecast the stagnation as COVID-19 restrictions are all but abolished in Europe, and consumers are once again shopping at brick-and-mortar stores.

Analysts from Deutsche Bank and Bank of America also argued that Zalando’s EBIT would come under pressure now, given the rapid growth over the past two years and accompanying high cost of doing business as well as new investments.

Over the first quarter of this year, Zalando’s EBIT fell 186.7 percent, swinging from 78.6 million euros in the black to 68.1 million euros in the red.

Zalando is currently building fulfillment centers in Germany, Poland and France and is launching its offer in Hungary and Romania this month.

More positively, the e-commerce giant continued to attract shoppers. The platform now has 48.8 million active customers who placed 58 million orders, reflecting increases of 17 percent and 3.6 percent, respectively, compared to the same period last year.

Of the 1.99 billion euros Zalando earned through what it calls its fashion store, 883.9 million euros came from its home territories in the German-speaking regions – Germany, Austria, Switzerland – while 1.1 billion euros came from sales in the rest of Europe, indicating success in its expansions. The rest of Zalando’s revenues came from its off-price category – 312.6 million euros – and other sectors, which brought in 58.9 million euros and include things like Zalando’s marketing services.

Zalando also increased the number of businesses and brands using what it calls its “partner program.” This has brands and brick-and-mortar stores selling through the website while Zalando provides logistics services for a fee. Partners now make up 32 percent of Zalando’s overall GMV and the company plans to increase that to 50 percent over the next three years.

Despite the lower growth, Zalando reconfirmed its guidance for the year, albeit at the lower end of its predicted ranges: It has forecast revenue growth of between 12 and 19 percent and GMV increases of between 16 and 23 percent in 2022.