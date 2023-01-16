×
Friday's Digital Daily: January 13, 2023

Zegna Men’s Fall 2023

EXCLUSIVE: Dior Signs BTS Member Jimin as Global Ambassador

EXCLUSIVE: Christian Wijnants Becomes Artistic Director at Maison Ullens

Adidas Hit by Widespread Hoax

The company refuted fake press that said it had named a co-CEO to ensure ethical manufacturing but declined to comment further.

Bjørn Gulden
Bjørn Gulden jumped from Puma to Adidas at the beginning of 2023. Sebastian Widmann/EPA/REX/Shutte

Updated Jan. 16, 4:45 p.m.

Adidas was hit by a hoax on Monday when an unknown party sent out a long press release saying the company had named a co-chief executive officer to ensure more ethical manufacturing processes — which the company later said was not true.

The release, on what appeared to be Adidas letterhead and allegedly sent from its headquarters in Herzogenaurach, Germany, said the company had named Vay Ya Nak Phoan, a former Cambodian garment worker and trade union leader, as co-CEO to serve alongside Bjørn Gulden, who took over the top slot on Jan. 1.

It also said Gulden and Phoan on Monday had signed the Pay Your Workers agreement, which was described as a “binding commitment to fair labor practices, wages and compensation in the supply chain.” The agreement, which was allegedly made with Adidas’ trade unions and labor rights organizations, was said to immediately pay 11.2 million euros in wages to Cambodian workers whose salaries were withheld by suppliers during the pandemic, rehire all workers, union members and union leaders who were fired from both Trax Apparel in Cambodia and the Pou Chen factory in Myanmar and provide them with full back pay.

Several hours later, the real Adidas said the earlier release was a hoax and does “not represent the position of Adidas AG or the Adidas Board of Directors. The company will be pursuing all forms of legal remedy worldwide to strip the perpetrators of any freedoms that allow them to perpetuate these damaging claims.”

The company sent a statement that disputed the claims in the false email, and said it wanted to “reiterate that the company is fully committed to human rights and environmental stewardship.”

A spokesperson said the company had no further comment on who had perpetrated the fraud and said to refer to its stance on working conditions in its supply chain.


Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

