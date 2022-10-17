×
British Brands, Retailers ‘Disappointed’ by Tax-free Shopping Reversal

Less than a month ago, Prime Minister Liz Truss' government promised to restore the tax-free shopping scheme in the U.K. On Monday, the plan was scrapped as part of a major government U-turn on proposed tax cuts.

A look inside the Corner Shop at Selfridges on Oxford Street.
Inside the Corner Shop at Selfridges on Oxford Street in London. Courtesy image.

LONDON — Less than a month after the U.K. government revealed plans to restore tax-free shopping for international visitors, it has junked the pledge as part of a widespread package of measures aimed at calming the financial markets and restoring stability to the pound, and the country’s finances.

Industry groups and luxury retailers had hailed the return of tax-free shopping, arguing it would bolster tourism post-COVID-19 and help U.K. luxury brands and retailers compete with their European counterparts.

Now, under the newly appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt, that euphoria has evaporated as the country seeks to generate as much tax income as it can in order to restore confidence in brand Britain.

Related Galleries

Hunt axed the tax-free scheme in his debut speech as chancellor on Monday. In the five-minute speech, he tore up Prime Minister Liz Truss’ new low-tax plan for the country in a bid to restore stability to the markets — and to Truss’ tenure.

During the speech, the pound rose by around 1 percent against the dollar, trading at $1.13.

Helen Brocklebank, chief executive officer of Walpole, the lobby representing British luxury brands across a variety of industries, said she was “disappointed that the government has decided not to proceed with its policy to return tax-free shopping,” a policy which she contended would have quickly delivered growth.

She argued that the scheme could have delivered predicted direct retail sales of “at least 1.2 billion pounds and wider associated spend across tourism and hospitality.” She argued that the positive impact on jobs and prosperity would have been felt in every part of the U.K.

Brocklebank said waiving taxes on purchases in the U.K. by international visitors “would have been a significant boost to U.K. manufacturing, which forms part of the wider ecosystem of the sector and supports jobs across the country.”

Walpole, she added, will work closely with the new chancellor, “first and foremost to try to secure a review of the true benefits this scheme might bring.”

Paul Barnes, CEO of the Association of International Retail, said the decision will come as a “hammer blow” to U.K. tourism and to the British high street. He described the move as “short-sighted” and said it risks putting a brake on the return of international visitors “who are vital drivers of economic growth throughout the U.K.”

Barnes added that tax-free shopping was “a key motivator for international tourists when choosing where to visit.”

The restoration of tax-free shopping had been part of Truss’ new controversial “mini-budget” of unfunded tax cuts for individuals and breaks for the ultra-wealthy and big business that was announced late last month.

The financial markets immediately gave her plan a thumbs-down, sending the pound plummeting against the dollar and the cost of Britain’s debt soaring. There are increasing calls nationwide and in the British parliament for Truss to step down.

She was elected earlier this year in a vote by roughly 140,000 Conservative party members and has been forced to repeal almost all of the high-growth, low-tax pledges that she made during her campaign.

As part of Truss’ bid to keep her job, and calm the markets, she fired her Chancellor of the Exchequer, and longtime colleague and friend, Kwasi Kwarteng, who only spent a few weeks in office, and appointed Hunt, who is seen by many to be an experienced politician and businessman.

Hunt previously has served as foreign minister and health minister in past Conservative governments.

