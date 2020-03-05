By  on March 5, 2020

LONDON — As the British government braces for a full-scale coronavirus epidemic with up to 20 percent of the workforce potentially ill or under quarantine, retailers here are pondering a post-virus world — and how to make up for lost business.

On Thursday, the newly formed Association of International Retail plans to present an action plan to the British government aimed at helping the sector recover economically once COVID-19 has been contained.

