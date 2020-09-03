LONDON — Burberry has won a 573,000-pound contract to make gowns and personal protective equipment for the U.K. National Health Service, according to government records released on Wednesday.

This agreement with the government is in addition to the 160,000-plus pieces of PPE manufactured at its trenchcoat factory in Castleford, Yorkshire, which Burberry has already donated to the NHS and health-care charities over the past few months.

At the time, Marco Gobbetti, chief executive officer of Burberry, said, “the whole team at Burberry is very proud to be able to support those who are working tirelessly to combat COVID-19, whether by treating patients, working to find a vaccine solution or helping provide food supplies to those in need at this time.”

He added that COVID-19 “has fundamentally changed our everyday lives, but we hope that the support we provide will go some way toward saving more lives, bringing the virus under control and helping our world recover from this devastating pandemic. Together, we will get through this.”

This contract was not advertised to other suppliers, according to the newspaper the Evening Standard. This is likely because European Union rules allow the government to circumvent the usual processes if only one supplier is capable of delivering on the contract, or facing unforeseen events mean that speed is vital.