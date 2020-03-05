By  on March 5, 2020

MEXICO CITY — As the coronavirus epidemic continues to whipsaw global supply chains, Central American suppliers have conceded they will have to delay apparel deliveries this month as key Chinese feedstocks are not arriving on time.

But as manufacturers in Guatemala and elsewhere in the region scramble to find ways to deliver merchandise to the likes of VF Corp. and Walmart Inc., their competitors in Colombia and Brazil are rushing to market their products to U.S. buyers struggling to find sourcing alternatives outside of China where the cancellation of the key Canton Fair has left many brands wondering where they will source apparel for delivery in 2021, according to U.S. trade executives.

