×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: November 11, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Della Valle Family Still Mulling Decision About Future of Tod’s Group

Business

Shiseido’s Masahiko Uotani Looks Toward Retirement

Fashion

In His Own World: Casey Cadwallader’s Mugler Takes Shape

China Eases Travel Restrictions, Lifts Flight Bans

Despite easing COVID-19-related travel curbs, Barclays expects restrictions to continue to hurt traffic and sales for luxury brands in the near term.

Travellers receive Covid-19 swab tests at Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport on October 12, 2022.
Travellers receive Covid-19 swab tests at Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport on October 12, 2022. China News Service via Getty Images

SHANGHAI — China announced on Friday that inbound international travelers’ quarantine time would be reduced by two days, and it canceled bans for inbound flights.

According to the latest announcement from the National Health Commission, the “7+3” mandatory quarantine, which includes seven days of centralized quarantine and three days of self-isolation at home, has been shortened to five days of centralized quarantine and three days of at-home isolation.

The release also streamlined the process for business travelers and sporting-event participants. The quarantine can be hosted within “closed loop bubbles” similar to the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics‘ playbook, where “business affairs, training, sports competitions” can be carried out.

Related Galleries

Searches for international flights on Qunar, one of China’s biggest online travel agencies, increased three-fold early Friday afternoon after the cancelation of the “circuit breaker” policy for international flights. The policy mandated a one-week suspension for flights that carry five COVID-19-positive passengers or 4 percent of the total flight.

For locally infected people and close contacts, the quarantine requirements were also cut from seven days to five.

Risk area categories were reduced to “High” and “Low” instead of “High,” “Medium,” and “Low.” High-risk areas, usually a single building unit, are returned to low-risk areas if no new cases occur within five days instead of seven days.

Markets rallied following the most significant relaxation of China’s “dynamic zero-COVID-19” this year. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose more than 7 percent Friday afternoon, while China’s CSI 300 Index gained almost 3 percent.

According to a Barclays report, the announcement today “provides clarity, which is essential to improve execution at local level… In particular, we expect the release today to curb excessive COVID-related controls prevalent in some Chinese cities which hurt consumer sentiment and led to widespread complaints among residents.”

Barclays expects restrictions to continue to hurt traffic and sales in the near term. “Luxury companies are still experiencing rolling lockdowns and extensive travel restrictions in the ongoing fourth quarter in China, as cases jumped in recent weeks and as China stepped up controls to prevent major outbreaks in winter,” wrote the report.

China’s National Health Commission stressed the need to stick to the COVID-zero policy, not “lie flat” and enhance “scientific” and “precise” preventions. New COVID-19 cases in mainland China reached more than 10,000 on Thursday, the highest since April.

“Around 60 percent and 70 percent of stores of Tod’s and Ferragamo are affected by travel restrictions in China, and around 10 percent of stores are closed are both companies, according to management updates this week,” Barclays noted.

As the world’s second-largest economy starts to roll out a clearer roadmap to reopening, Barclays expects a recovery in 2023.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

China Eases Travel Restrictions, Lifts Flight Bans

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

China Eases Travel Restrictions, Lifts Flight Bans

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

China Eases Travel Restrictions, Lifts Flight Bans

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

China Eases Travel Restrictions, Lifts Flight Bans

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

China Eases Travel Restrictions, Lifts Flight Bans

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

China Eases Travel Restrictions, Lifts Flight Bans

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

China Eases Travel Restrictions, Lifts Flight Bans

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

China Eases Travel Restrictions, Lifts Flight Bans

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

China Eases Travel Restrictions, Lifts Flight Bans

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

China Eases Travel Restrictions, Lifts Flight Bans

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

China Eases Travel Restrictions, Lifts Flight Bans

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

China Eases Travel Restrictions, Lifts Flight Bans

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

China Eases Travel Restrictions, Lifts Flight Bans

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

China Eases Travel Restrictions, Lifts Flight Bans

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

China Eases Travel Restrictions, Lifts Flight Bans

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

China Eases Travel Restrictions, Lifts Flight Bans

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

China Eases Travel Restrictions, Lifts Flight Bans

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

China Eases Travel Restrictions, Lifts Flight Bans

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

China Eases Travel Restrictions, Lifts Flight Bans

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

China Eases Travel Restrictions, Lifts Flight Bans

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

China Eases Travel Restrictions, Lifts Flight Bans

Hot Summer Bags

China Eases Travel Restrictions, Lifts Flight Bans

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

China Eases Travel Restrictions, Lifts Flight Bans

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

China Eases Travel Restrictions, Lifts Flight Bans

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

China Eases Travel Restrictions, Lifts Flight Bans

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

China Eases Travel Restrictions, Lifts Flight Bans

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

China Eases Travel Restrictions, Lifts Flight Bans

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

China Eases Travel Restrictions, Lifts Flight Bans

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

China Eases Travel Restrictions, Lifts Flight Bans

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

China Eases Travel Restrictions, Lifts Flight Bans

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

China Eases Travel Restrictions, Lifts Flight Bans

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

China Eases Travel Restrictions, Lifts Flight Bans

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

China Eases Travel Restrictions, Lifts Flight Bans

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

China Eases Travel Restrictions, Lifts Flight Bans

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

China Eases Travel Restrictions, Lifts Flight Bans

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

China Eases Travel Restrictions, Lifts Flight Bans

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

China Eases Travel Restrictions, Lifts Flight Bans

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

China Eases Travel Restrictions, Lifts Flight Bans

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

China Eases Travel Restrictions, Lifts Flight Bans

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

China Eases Travel Restrictions, Lifts Flight Bans

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

China Eases Travel Restrictions, Lifts Flight Bans

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

China Eases Travel Restrictions, Lifts Flight Bans

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad