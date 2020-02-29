By  on February 29, 2020
twitter @Tiffany Ap

China’s manufacturing purchasing managers’ index fell to 35.7 in February from 50 the month before, the lowest number the index has registered since the government has compiled the data and below the 38.8 figure reported in November 2008 during the global financial crisis.

It’s the first piece of official data reflecting the coronavirus outbreak and confirms fears over the impact to the Chinese economy. Data across sub-indices showed weakness through out.

