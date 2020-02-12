The worst of the coronavirus outbreak might still be in Mainland China, but the collateral damage is spreading and being felt a world away.

On Tuesday alone, Wells Fargo said U.S. retailers could start seeing out-of-stocks as early as mid-April if the supply chain doesn’t start to back up soon; Under Armour Inc. warned its first-quarter revenues would take a $50 million to $60 million hit (up to about a third of the company’s Asia Pacific business); six Chinese brands pulled out of Paris Fashion Week, including Shiatzy Chen and Uma Wang, and denim trade show Kingpins canceled its Hong Kong show, scheduled for May 13 and 14.