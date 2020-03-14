By and
with contributions from Kali Hays
 on March 14, 2020

PARIS – As officials across Europe scramble to contain the spread of COVID-19, or Coronavirus, France’s Prime Minister Édouard Philippe ordered the closure starting Sunday of all non-essential businesses, like retail shops, restaurants, cafés and cinemas. Meanwhile, government leaders in Spain moved the country to a full lockdown.

The move in France comes two days after President Emmanuel Macron announced the closure of schools and universities throughout the country, while museums started to close over the weekend following additional measures banning gatherings of more than 100 people.

