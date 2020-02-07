PARIS — The European Commission has opened an in-depth investigation into EssilorLuxottica’s proposed acquisition of Dutch optical retailer GrandVision, citing concerns that the merger would lead to higher prices and reduced choices for consumers.

Noting that EssilorLuxottica is the world’s largest supplier of eyewear and GrandVision is Europe’s largest optical retail chain, the commission said combining the two companies could reduce competition for the wholesale supply of ophthalmic lenses and eyewear, as well as for the retail supply of optical products.