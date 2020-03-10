By  on March 10, 2020

Five key fashion trade groups called upon the U.S. government to develop a “collective approach” to understand and address the problem of forced labor in Xinjiang. 

The issue brings together the American Apparel & Footwear Association, the Footwear Distributors and Retailers of America, the National Retail Federation, the Retail Industry Leaders Association and the United States Fashion Industry Association.

