LONDON — Fashion Trust Arabia has canceled its March 25 awards gala in Qatar due to fears about the spread of the coronavirus, while British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has set out a battle plan in the likelihood that the virus will spread across the country.

Just one week ago, FTA had named the 25 finalists for its second annual awards. The designers were chosen by FTA’s advisory board, while a group of judges including Olivier Rousteing, Pierpaolo Piccioli, Elie Saab, Christian Louboutin, Marc Jacobs, Michèle Lamy and Carine Roitfeld were to have made the final decision later this month.