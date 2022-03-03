FHCM Asks All Members to Provide Aid for Ukraine

PARIS — French fashion’s governing body has asked all of its members to contribute to relief efforts to help the people of Ukraine, it said late Thursday.

The Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, or FHCM, said it had requested that all of its members make donations via the UNHCR, the United Nations Refugee Agency, to help get resources, staff and relief items to people impacted by crisis.

“The Ukrainian people have been forced into a humanitarian crisis, as more than a million refugees are now escaping the rising dangers of this war,” said Ralph Toledano, the FHCM’s president. “It is vital that we act on our support, which is why we have asked all our members to contribute to urgent relief efforts.”

The Fédération’s member companies number around 100, from the major fashion houses to smaller, rising designers.

In tandem, member companies including Chanel and LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton took to social media to share their support.

“Chanel strongly stands for peace and for all people impacted by the war in Ukraine,” the luxury goods firm posted on its official Instagram page.

LVMH, on top of pledging an emergency donation of 5 million euros to relief efforts to the International Committee of the Red Cross, said it would be providing support to three former finalists of the LVMH Prize from Ukraine, Anna October, Julie Paskal and Anton Belinskiy. “They will have access to essential financial and operational assistance from LVMH,” read a post on the Instagram page of the LVMH Prize, which hosts the final of its ninth edition on Friday.

