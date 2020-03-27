By  on March 27, 2020

PARIS — France has extended lockdown measures until April 15, a move announced by Prime Minister Eduard Philippe Friday evening, as the number of cases of the coronavirus swelled in the capital, overwhelming hospitals in the region.

“We have said to the French people several times that confinement will last as long as necessary to break the wave of the epidemic and allow our hospitals to handle the influx of severe cases caused by COVID-19 as well as possible,” he said, speaking in a live-streamed speech.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers