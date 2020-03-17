By and  on March 17, 2020

PARIS — France has unblocked 45 billion euros in emergency aid for companies and workers whose revenues are impacted by the government-mandated lockdown to fight the coronavirus outbreak, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday.

The crisis, which has prompted the government to shut all nonessential businesses and call on citizens to remain at home, is expected to plunge the French economy into recession. Growth is set to fall at least 1 percent in 2020, Le Maire said.

