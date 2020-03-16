By and  on March 16, 2020

PARIS — As governments in Europe race to curb the spread of coronavirus, French President Emmanuel Macron set a countrywide lockdown starting Tuesday for at least 15 days, detailing measures to allow people to leave their homes on a limited basis, for groceries or to seek health care. Anyone who violates restrictions will be sanctioned, he said.

In his second televised address to the country in less than a week, Macron urged follow citizens to maintain distance from others. 

