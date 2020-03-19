PARIS — Amazon came under fire from the French government on Thursday for putting “unacceptable” pressure on its workers, as unions accused the online retail giant of failing to respect health and safety regulations in its warehouses in France amid a nationwide lockdown to battle the coronavirus epidemic.

Several hundred Amazon workers have invoked their “right of withdrawal,” a provision in French labor law that allows workers to stay home if they think their workplace puts them in “grave and imminent” danger, as casualties from COVID-19 continue to mount. The law provides no blanket provision in the event of a pandemic.