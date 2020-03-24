By  on March 24, 2020

PARIS — The French government on Tuesday unblocked its emergency loan facility for companies shut down by the coronavirus, eight days after the measure was announced by President Emmanuel Macron as part of a 45-billion-euro economic aid plan.

“These loans will provide cash flow relief for companies and business people who are feeling the shock from the health emergency,” Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said in a joint statement with Bpifrance, the state-owned investment bank, and the French Banking Federation.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers