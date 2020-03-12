PARIS — As officials across the globe scramble to contain the spread of coronavirus, French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday ordered the closure of schools and universities throughout the country starting Monday and urged businesses to allow employees to work remotely when possible.

“We’re only at the beginning of this epidemic. Everywhere in Europe, it’s accelerating, it’s intensifying,” the French president said in a televised speech late Thursday. The country counted around 2,300 cases COVID-19 Thursday, according to Agence France-Presse.