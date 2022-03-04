Hermès To Halt Russia Operations, Swatch Suspends Exports

PARIS – Hermès is the latest luxury player to say it will be shuttering its stores and halting operations in Russia, effective Friday evening, in response to the country’s invasion of neighboring Ukraine.

“Deeply concerned by the situation in Europe at this time, it’s with regret that we have taken the decision to temporarily close our stores in Russia and pause all our commercial activities,” the company said in a post on Linkedin. “We will continue to stand by our local teams.”

Hermès has three Russian boutiques, all in Moscow, although certain of its product categories, like fragrances, have significantly broader distribution.

While several apparel and consumer-goods companies have said over the past few days that they would be temporarily shutting up shop in Russia in support of Ukraine, Hermès is understood to be the first luxury player to officially announce it would do so.

Swiss watchmaker Swatch Group, meanwhile, said it had halted shipments to Russia, although its stores remain open.

“Swatch Group is monitoring and analyzing the situation very closely,” the company said in an emailed statement. “Our 100 percent affiliate Swatch Group Russia (and all our Russian employees) continues its operations, as well as its activities. Also, our stores in the country remain open. At the moment, we have put exports to Russia on hold because of the overall difficult situation.”

Swatch Group, the maker of Longines, Blancpain, Harry Winston, Tissot and Omega timepieces, does not break out its sales for Russia, but according to its Russian website, it currently counts more than 300 stockists across the country and has its own stores in cities including Moscow, St. Petersburg and Sochi.

Over the past few days, press reports have suggested that wealthy Russians have been flocking toward luxury goods purchases as a way to protect the value of their savings as sanctions on the country blocked access to international banking, the ruble tanked, and the Bank of Russia raised the inflation rate to 20 percent.

H&M, Nike, and Puma all altered operations in Russia in recent days in response to the invasion of Ukraine. H&M Group said it had shuttered its around 170 stores in the country, which is its sixth-largest market. Nike said that it was no longer shipping internet orders to Russia, while Puma has suspended deliveries to Russia, although its stores were still open on Wednesday.

