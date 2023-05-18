×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: May 18, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

King Charles III Honors Labrum London With Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design

Eye

Dior Fetes Johnny Depp in Cannes

Pop Culture

New York City Design Week Is Not Just About Sofas and Lighting

Contract Between West Coast Longshore Workers and Employers Could Be Coming Soon

Some 22,000 longshore workers at 29 West Coast ports have been working without a contract since July 1.

Port of Los Angeles
A ship navigating through Pier 300 at the Port of Los Angeles. Nick Souza

After more than one year of negotiations, one California port official is optimistic there will be a new contract soon between West Coast longshore workers and their employers.

“I believe we are on the doorstep of a tentative agreement,” said Gene Seroka, the executive director of the Port of Los Angeles, during a webinar about the port’s monthly cargo container volumes. “Both sides are spending a lot of time at the negotiating table, and I am optimistic we will hear good news soon.”

That is the first time a major port official has publicly mentioned an imminent resolution to the drawn-out negotiations started in May 2022 between the International Longshore Workers Union, which represents 22,000 workers at 29 West Coast ports, and Pacific Maritime Association, which represents the 70 port terminal operators that employ them.

Related Galleries

While Seroka was bullish about an imminent labor resolution, representatives from the PMA and the ILWU said they have agreed to not talk about the negotiations until an agreement has been reached in San Francisco.

News of a possible contract is a relief to shippers who are so worried about a dockworker strike that they have been sending their cargo to other ports on the East Coast, including New York/New Jersey; the Port of Virginia; the Port of Savannah, and the Port of Houston. The Port of Los Angeles, Seroka said, is operating at only 70 percent of regular capacity because import cargo has declined due to reduced consumer and manufacturing demand for products and diversion to other ports.

Recently, the relationship between Southern California longshore workers and their employers has grown rockier. A few months ago, dockworkers at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach began staging work slowdowns. In mid-March, they began taking lunch breaks simultaneously instead of staggering them to keep port operations running continuously. That caused the ports to shut down for one hour during the day for lunch and one hour at night for dinner. That lasted for a few days.

Then on Good Friday, April 7, longshore workers decided to take the day off, even though it wasn’t a holiday normally observed by the union. The laborers’ work slowdowns were an attempt to speed up negotiations for a contract that expired July 1.  

A new contract would alleviate shippers’ worries about the upcoming peak shipping season, which this year is anticipated to be from September to October. “Based on purchase orders that have already gone out and discussions with retailers, manufacturers and automotive companies we’ll probably see a relatively short peak season,” Seroka said.

The 2021 peak shipping season was a disaster. Ships were backed up trying to find a vacant berth. Cargo containers were stacked on docks for as long as eight days waiting to be picked up. Rail yard container dwell times peaked at 11 to 12 days. Most of that kind of logjam has been cleared, but warehouses in Southern California remain filled to the brim with merchandise.  

The Southern California ports, which make up the largest port complex in the U.S., don’t believe they will have problems clearing that holiday merchandise off the docks this year because of decreased shipping traffic and better data. They can look 14 days down the road and see what cargo is scheduled to arrive from north Asia and 40 days ahead of time for cargo coming from south and southeast Asia. “That gives us more time to plan,” Seroka said. “We’re a lot smarter than we were a couple of years ago.”

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

West Coast Longshore Workers Contract Could Be Coming Soon

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

West Coast Longshore Workers Contract Could Be Coming Soon

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

West Coast Longshore Workers Contract Could Be Coming Soon

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

West Coast Longshore Workers Contract Could Be Coming Soon

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

West Coast Longshore Workers Contract Could Be Coming Soon

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

West Coast Longshore Workers Contract Could Be Coming Soon

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

West Coast Longshore Workers Contract Could Be Coming Soon

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

West Coast Longshore Workers Contract Could Be Coming Soon

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

West Coast Longshore Workers Contract Could Be Coming Soon

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

West Coast Longshore Workers Contract Could Be Coming Soon

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

West Coast Longshore Workers Contract Could Be Coming Soon

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

West Coast Longshore Workers Contract Could Be Coming Soon

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

West Coast Longshore Workers Contract Could Be Coming Soon

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

West Coast Longshore Workers Contract Could Be Coming Soon

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

West Coast Longshore Workers Contract Could Be Coming Soon

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

West Coast Longshore Workers Contract Could Be Coming Soon

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

West Coast Longshore Workers Contract Could Be Coming Soon

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

West Coast Longshore Workers Contract Could Be Coming Soon

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

West Coast Longshore Workers Contract Could Be Coming Soon

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

West Coast Longshore Workers Contract Could Be Coming Soon

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

West Coast Longshore Workers Contract Could Be Coming Soon

Hot Summer Bags

West Coast Longshore Workers Contract Could Be Coming Soon

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

West Coast Longshore Workers Contract Could Be Coming Soon

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

West Coast Longshore Workers Contract Could Be Coming Soon

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

West Coast Longshore Workers Contract Could Be Coming Soon

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

West Coast Longshore Workers Contract Could Be Coming Soon

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

West Coast Longshore Workers Contract Could Be Coming Soon

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

West Coast Longshore Workers Contract Could Be Coming Soon

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

West Coast Longshore Workers Contract Could Be Coming Soon

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

West Coast Longshore Workers Contract Could Be Coming Soon

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

West Coast Longshore Workers Contract Could Be Coming Soon

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

West Coast Longshore Workers Contract Could Be Coming Soon

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

West Coast Longshore Workers Contract Could Be Coming Soon

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

West Coast Longshore Workers Contract Could Be Coming Soon

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

West Coast Longshore Workers Contract Could Be Coming Soon

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

West Coast Longshore Workers Contract Could Be Coming Soon

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

West Coast Longshore Workers Contract Could Be Coming Soon

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

West Coast Longshore Workers Contract Could Be Coming Soon

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

West Coast Longshore Workers Contract Could Be Coming Soon

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

West Coast Longshore Workers Contract Could Be Coming Soon

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

West Coast Longshore Workers Contract Could Be Coming Soon

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad