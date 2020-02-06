The global fashion industry is feeling the wake of the coronavirus, with Indian retailers and sourcing executives next to feel the slowdown of the public health emergency with the upcoming trade show Apparel Sourcing Week being rescheduled.

As the event is held in Bengaluru, India — it aims to place the emphasis on the intersection between Asian manufacturers, global buyers and Indian retailers. It is produced by Apparel Resources and includes representation from sourcing destinations like Vietnam, Sri Lanka, China, India and Bangladesh.