By and and and  on March 16, 2020

MILAN — “These are mighty measures, nobody must feel left alone.”  So said Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, revealing on Monday that the Italian government will allocate 350 billion euros “to support and push” the economy as the country fights the coronavirus outbreak. The “Cure Italy” initiative he said, will allow the country to “contrast the flood not with mops and buckets,” but with concrete steps and “a solid dam.”

“We are confident that Europe and other states will follow us, we are aware that the decree will not be enough and we will have to rebuild the economic and social structure that is being impacted,” continued Conte.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers