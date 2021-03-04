SHANGHAI–Intertextile and CHIC Shanghai have finalized its spring edition dates which will now take place Mar. 17 to 19, a one week postponement due to COVID-19 regulation compliance.

The fairs had originally been scheduled for Mar. 10 to 12.

“We are extremely grateful for the support of our international exhibitors in spite of the challenges posed by the pandemic,” said Wendy Wen, senior general manager of Messe Frankfurt. “The diverse line-up this edition allows us to ensure diversified supply chain options for our visitors. Given that many trade fairs around the world are affected, Intertextile going ahead in March means that the fair will serve as the main trading platform for the textile industry for the spring / summer season, both in an online and in-person format.”

Buyers who cannot attend Intertextile in person can utilize online tools including a business matching program, which will be accessible two weeks before and four weeks after the fair.

“With a database of over 4,500 global exhibitors and buyers as well as AI-driven matching recommendations, users can search for products, chat via instant messaging and video call functions, and schedule online or onsite meetings,” organizers said. “Online exhibitors can also join the fair’s Hybrid Showcase to display their products for onsite buyers to touch and feel. Complemented by the Intertextile mobile app, live-streams and webinars, these digital solutions maximize product exposure for exhibitors while enhancing sourcing efficiency for buyers.”

CHIC has two other fairs planned to run later this year. The Shanghai fall edition is scheduled for Aug. 25 to 27 and the Shenzhen fair, an event first introduced last summer, is to run Nov. 3 to 5.

