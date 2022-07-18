Italian Fashion, Luxury Associations Express Support to Prime Minister Mario Draghi

MILAN — Questions are swirling over the future of the Italian government as Prime Minister Mario Draghi last week offered his resignation to President Sergio Mattarella after the Five Star party boycotted a confidence vote.

Mattarella rejected the resignation, convincing Draghi to hold off for a few days and buying time in the hope that the political squabbles could come to a compromise. Draghi is expected to deliver his final decision on Wednesday and he has clearly said he has no intention of staying on if he does not have the full support of his partners.

In the meantime, steadfast support for Draghi is coming from the fashion industry. On Monday, luxury goods association Altagamma and Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana issued a joint statement to “firmly express the need to give continuity” to the government headed by Draghi, “believing that all political parties, for the benefit of the country,” should stand behind him. “This is what the country wants and it can’t be ignored.”

To be sure, Italy is still grappling with the pandemic, wrestling with rising prices of raw materials and energy costs, and it needs a solid government in office that can pass the reforms that are part of the 200 billion euro aid package from the European Union.

The crisis has “created a huge problem to companies, to families and in general to all Italian citizens,” said Matteo Lunelli, president of Altagamma. “This is a moment of great uncertainty that requires a stable government and the international prestige that Mario Draghi can guarantee.”

Lunelli urged “a strong sense of responsibility from everyone.” Italy, he continued, is weighed down by “a 150 percent debt on the Gross Domestic Product.” He pointed to growing inflation and “the disproportionate increase of the cost of raw materials for our companies.” The war in Ukraine is also impacting international stability.

In this context, he underscored that continuity is “fundamental to contain the increase of the spread on our titles that weigh on our debt,” and to achieve the PNRR National Recovery and Resilience Plan. “We hope that Draghi will be able to continue to lead the country with the same consistency and steadiness he has shown until now.”

Lunelli said the PNRR and the benefits it can provide to the country, “the stability and cohesion of Europe in a moment of crisis, the reputation of our country at an international level all rely on the unity of our political parties.”

Both Altagamma and the fashion association expressed their “full confidence” in Draghi.

Fashion represents Italy’s second-largest industry in Italy and it is “a fundamental and strategic” leverage of the Italian economy, said Carlo Capasa, chairman of the Camera della Moda. He cited how around 60,000 companies and almost 600,000 employees contributed to production in an industry that in 2019 reached sales of almost 100 billion euros.

“After the global pandemic, the sector is at the beginning of a recovery in a moment that is crucial, not only for our country,” also due to the ongoing war, and the resurgence of the pandemic. For this reason, it is key to guarantee the government’s stability, he continued.

Draghi has been “fundamental in these complex months,” bringing “more value and authority at the international level to our country,” with “concrete actions” in Europe and in the world. “For this reason, a crisis must be avoided at all costs.” He called on all political parties to support Draghi’s government.

Cirillo Marcolin, president of Confindustria Moda, also said the textile, fashion and accessories industries “express strong concern for the political development of the country.”

In light of the current context, it is necessary for the government to be able to work and “pursue all its engagements internally and internationally,” Marcolin said. He pointed out that the sector is not entirely out of the pandemic crisis and that “the recovery is jeopardized by the blowup of the costs of energy and raw materials and by the inflation, also given its strong exposure to an international business. This serious irresponsibility [of political parties]” is damaging to the country and the sector’s employees. “We are at the mercy of mere electoral calculations that undermine the frail recovery of our country.”

Separately, on Monday, Camera della Moda inked an agreement with the country’s regions to support “Italy’s Relaunch” project, with the goal of attracting tourists through a communication campaign and through the organization of visits within those industry companies that sign on to the initiative. A second project, called “Creating Skills,” will monitor and organize training courses with the contribution of the Camera.