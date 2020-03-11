Global Markets rose up after a day of plummeting and confusion as the coronavirus outbreak continued to spread.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ A day after markets in Europe, Asia and the U.S. plummeted amid a drop in oil prices and the ongoing spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus with more than 115,800 confirmed cases around the world, there were signs of a comeback.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Luxury fashion stocks rose with the tide, with Burberry Group plc rising 4.2 percent to 15.74 pounds; Moncler SpA, 0.4 percent to 30.65 euros; Kering, 3.6 percent to 473.60 euros; Marks and Spencer Group Plc, 2.3 percent to 1.40 pounds; Hermès International, 1.2 percent to 613 euros; and LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, 3.5 percent to 349.85 euros. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Tap the link in bio for more. ⁣⁣ ⁣ Report: Sindu Sundar ⁣ ⁣ —⁣ ⁣⁣ #WWDBusiness⁣⁣ #coronavirus⁣ #stockmarket