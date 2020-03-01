By  on March 1, 2020

MILAN — Italy is taking exceptional measures to contain the financial impact expected by the coronavirus.

The country’s Minister of Economy Roberto Gualtieri on Sunday proposed a new decree for additional resources totaling 3.6 billion euros that would help support jobs and the sectors that are being dented by the outbreak of the virus. The decree will have to be approved by Parliament to be implemented.

