March 5, 2020

MILAN — In an exceptional step, the country’s prime minister Giuseppe Conte announced on Thursday that Italy plans to channel 7.5 billion euros to support the economy, the sectors and the workers more exposed to the coronavirus crisis.

“These are extraordinary and urgent measures,” said Conte.  This is double the amount proposed last Sunday, when, as reported, the Minister of Economy Roberto Gualtieri proposed a decree for additional resources for a total of 3.6 billion euros.

