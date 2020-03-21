By  on March 21, 2020

MILAN – On Saturday night, Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte announced the government decision to shut down all nonessential manufacturing activities until Apr. 3.

According to Conte, this measure is instrumental to fight the Coronavirus epidemic, which is causing “the most dramatic crisis for the country after World War II,” he said.

