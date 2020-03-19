MILAN — Carlo Capasa, president of Italy’s Camera della Moda, calls it the industry’s Marshall Plan — but in this case the head of the association is asking the Italian government, not the American one, for aid.

Just as the Marshall Plan was passed at the end of World War II, in 1948, Capasa compared the coronavirus outbreak to a war. “There’s the deaths, the economic crisis, most of the companies closed or producing only in part,” he said.