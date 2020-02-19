MEXICO CITY — Mexico has launched efforts to boost fashion manufacturing transparency and sustainability just as new reports slammed the industry and the government by alleging ongoing labor and environmental abuses.

At a recent event, U.K.-based non-profit Fashion Revolution revealed plans to roll out its Fashion Transparency Index Mexico 2020 to encourage up to 20 brands and retailers to report their impact on labor and the environment. The event gathered top retail and apparel associations Antad and Canaive, which lent their support to the initiative.