By  on March 24, 2020

LONDON — Mulberry has revised its guidance for the second half of the year, saying Tuesday that it is set to make a “small loss” in the second half due to the impact of store closures from the coronavirus.

In November, the company said it was expected to be profitable and cash-generative in the second half, which ends on March 28. Mulberry added that given the rapidly evolving nature of the situation, “it is not possible to provide meaningful guidance on the company’s future performance.”

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers