LONDON — Primark will shut its U.K. stores on Sunday evening and has canceled all future orders due to the spread of the coronavirus, the company confirmed. The Dublin-based retailer had already closed Primark stores elsewhere in the  world, with the U.K. the last to remain open.

The company clarified that stock currently being shipped or sitting in warehouses will be paid for, but no more orders will be made.

