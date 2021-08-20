Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Farfetch’s José Neves on Luxury’s Rebound, Palm Angels and More

Business

Macy’s Inc. Rebound Continues in a Quarter of Surprises

Beauty

Estée Lauder’s Sales Surge 13% for Year

Retail’s Supply Chain Woes, From Washington to Wall Street

The backend moves front of mind.

cargo ship containers machine
Supply chain backups are making life harder for retailers and fashion brands. chiradech - stock.adobe.com

Retail and brand executives are projecting a certain watchful readiness when Wall Street analysts press them on the world’s COVID-19-driven supply chain tangles.

The general message from fashion’s biggest players is that — while there will be some kind of a second half hit — companies are being proactive, flying goods in, making sure to secure dedicated ocean transport and using AI tools and agile distribution to most effectively get goods to where they’re most wanted. 

But with containers in short supply, ports backed up and materials shortages looming over the holiday season, the industry’s Washington contingent is starting to yowl. 

David French, senior vice president of the National Retail Federation, described the challenges of supply chain disruption as “an overwhelming concern without easy answers.” 

Related Galleries

“We’re working to get the attention of the administration to focus their efforts to help them resolve this, but it’s an uphill battle,” French said. 

While a lack of, say, cargo containers in the right places is a relatively straightforward supply chain hiccup, the broader problem is complicated and cutting across sectors — from retail to high tech. For instance, French said that shortages in some microchips have become a factor as the supply crunch hits sectors from cellphones to automobiles.

The dangerous Delta variant, a painfully slow global vaccination rollout and lingering delays from the near-complete commercial shutdown last year are all sapping shipping and distribution capacity just as stores and e-commerce sites look to their peak selling season.

“It hasn’t gotten better and, as we’re well into the [preparations for the] holiday shopping season, it’s certainly top of mind,” French said. 

It’s a good time for retail to zero in on the topic as it is currently top of mind in Washington too, with lawmakers hammering out a far-reaching infrastructure bill that could funnel billions to port updates, bridge repairs and more. 

But French warned against hoping for a “silver bullet” to solve the industry’s current problems. 

“The long-term investment in infrastructure will help overall for the supply chain, but that’s a next-decade solution, not a next-month solution,” he said. “It’s going to end up being  a series of baby steps to try to identify the choke points in the supply chain and trying to make modest improvements. If enough attention is focused on those problem areas, then we at least start moving things a little faster.” 

For now, retailers are doing what they can and seem to be successfully calming most worries on Wall Street. Supply chains and shortages have come up repeatedly on quarterly conference calls with analysts this month, but have not taken over the conversation. 

“We continue to monitor industry trends related to transit and port delays,” Brett Biggs, chief financial officer of Walmart Inc., told analysts. “Our merchants continue to take steps to mitigate challenges, including adding extra lead time to orders and chartering vessels specifically for Walmart goods. Out-of-stocks in certain general merchandise categories are running above normal, given strong sales and supply constraints.”

At Target Corp., chief operating officer John Mulligan acknowledged that shoppers “are still seeing empty shelves on some occasions” but that the issue has improved from last year. 

“In some of those situations, we’ve simply sold beyond our expectations, and our team is working quickly to secure additional quantities,” Mulligan said. “In other cases, the vendors themselves are facing constraints in their ability to deliver product, and we’re collaborating with them to address these constraints together, securing as much product as possible.” 

As companies adjust where they can to the disruption, the leading members of retail’s Washington contingent are all pushing from their end to get what support they can from lawmakers and the bureaucracy. 

Brian Dodge, president of the Retail Industry Leaders Association, described the infrastructure bill as “a train that is leaving the station” and said the country has “woefully underinvested in our infrastructure.” 

“We are in an industry that moves a lot of goods across the country from place to place and having any sort of road congestion interferes with the pace of shipments — it increases costs, it delays delivery,” Dodge said. 

The biggest choke point is America’s ports — which would get a $16 billion boost from the infrastructure bill, as currently envisioned on Capitol Hill. 

“The underlying issue is that there are capacity issues at all the ports and they are ill-equipped to deal with the modern shipping infrastructure,” Dodge said. 

“The ships are getting bigger,” he said, and the ports are not prepared to handle them. They also tend to be located in urban areas, which adds another layer of complexity. 

“Money alone doesn’t fix the problem at the ports, but it’s a big part of the issue,” Dodge said. 

The good news is that, in the divided-as-ever Capitol, there is a lot of backing for some kind of movement on infrastructure. 

Stephen Lamar, chief executive officer of the American Apparel & Footwear Association, said, “Passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill and the Ocean Shipping Reform Act — which would address inaction by the [Federal Maritime Commission] and fight price gouging by carriers — both provide promising solutions to long-term issues, and have support in Congress.”

But while neither of those bills addresses the problems of the here and now, Lamar said lawmakers could ease importers’ cost elsewhere. 

“We are looking to the Biden administration to work closely with the [Federal Maritime Commission] to fully discharge its oversight role, bring together stakeholders to address the issues at hand, and drop the China tariffs,” he said. 

Big infrastructure bills and pandemics come infrequently to Washington, but the importers’ fight against tariffs seems to spring eternal.

 

More from WWD: 

IPOs Reigniting Wall Street’s Love of Fashion

Farfetch’s José Neves on Luxury’s Rebound, Palm Angels and More

Kohl’s CEO Touts Transformation

 

Retail’s Supply Chain Woes, From Washington

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Retail’s Supply Chain Woes, From Washington

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Retail’s Supply Chain Woes, From Washington

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Retail’s Supply Chain Woes, From Washington

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Retail’s Supply Chain Woes, From Washington

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Retail’s Supply Chain Woes, From Washington

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Retail’s Supply Chain Woes, From Washington

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Retail’s Supply Chain Woes, From Washington

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Retail’s Supply Chain Woes, From Washington

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Retail’s Supply Chain Woes, From Washington

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Retail’s Supply Chain Woes, From Washington

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Retail’s Supply Chain Woes, From Washington

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Retail’s Supply Chain Woes, From Washington

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Retail’s Supply Chain Woes, From Washington

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Retail’s Supply Chain Woes, From Washington

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Retail’s Supply Chain Woes, From Washington

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Retail’s Supply Chain Woes, From Washington

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Retail’s Supply Chain Woes, From Washington

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Retail’s Supply Chain Woes, From Washington

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Retail’s Supply Chain Woes, From Washington

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Retail’s Supply Chain Woes, From Washington

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Retail’s Supply Chain Woes, From Washington

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Retail’s Supply Chain Woes, From Washington

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Retail’s Supply Chain Woes, From Washington

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Retail’s Supply Chain Woes, From Washington

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Retail’s Supply Chain Woes, From Washington

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Retail’s Supply Chain Woes, From Washington

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Retail’s Supply Chain Woes, From Washington

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Retail’s Supply Chain Woes, From Washington

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Retail’s Supply Chain Woes, From Washington

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Retail’s Supply Chain Woes, From Washington

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Retail’s Supply Chain Woes, From Washington

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Retail’s Supply Chain Woes, From Washington

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Retail’s Supply Chain Woes, From Washington

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Retail’s Supply Chain Woes, From Washington

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Retail’s Supply Chain Woes, From Washington

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Retail’s Supply Chain Woes, From Washington

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad