×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: November 28, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

At Gucci, Personal Vision, Business Opportunities at Crossroads

Business

Black Friday Weekend Gives Retailers Hope, No Guarantees on Days Ahead

Fashion

Couturier Renato Balestra Dies at 98

Sidney Toledano Elected Head of Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture

The long-standing LVMH Möet Hennessy Louis Vuitton executive succeeds Ralph Toledano in the role.

Sidney Toledano
Sidney Toledano Corbis via Getty Images

PARIS – LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton executive Sidney Toledano has been elected as president of the Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture at its general assembly on Nov. 21, succeeding Ralph Toledano in the role for a two-year term.

Sidney Toledano is a long-standing member of the Chambre Syndicale’s management committee and on the executive committee of its parent organization, the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, or FHCM, French fashion’s governing body.

Ralph Toledano – who is not a relation – previously combined the roles of president of both the FHCM and the Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture, one of its three branches.

Related Galleries

“You know my attachment to Haute Couture and the values it embodies,” stated Sidney Toledano on his nomination. “I hereby formally commit myself, as did my predecessor Ralph Toledano, to defend and promote them.”

Sidney Toledano has been chairman and chief executive officer of LVMH Fashion Group, which groups together brands including Celine, Givenchy and Loewe, as well as a member of the luxury giant’s executive committee since 2018, before which he spent two decades at the helm of Christian Dior Couture.

Chanel SAS president Bruno Pavlovsky, who took over as president of the FHCM earlier this year, commented: “I am very pleased that Sidney Toledano, with his great experience and in-depth knowledge of creation, know-how and innovation, is dedicated to the outreach of Haute Couture, a French exception whose role is essential.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Sidney Toledano Named Head of Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Sidney Toledano Named Head of Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Sidney Toledano Named Head of Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Sidney Toledano Named Head of Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Sidney Toledano Named Head of Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Sidney Toledano Named Head of Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Sidney Toledano Named Head of Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Sidney Toledano Named Head of Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Sidney Toledano Named Head of Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Sidney Toledano Named Head of Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Sidney Toledano Named Head of Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Sidney Toledano Named Head of Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Sidney Toledano Named Head of Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Sidney Toledano Named Head of Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Sidney Toledano Named Head of Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Sidney Toledano Named Head of Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Sidney Toledano Named Head of Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Sidney Toledano Named Head of Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Sidney Toledano Named Head of Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Sidney Toledano Named Head of Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Sidney Toledano Named Head of Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture

Hot Summer Bags

Sidney Toledano Named Head of Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Sidney Toledano Named Head of Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Sidney Toledano Named Head of Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Sidney Toledano Named Head of Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Sidney Toledano Named Head of Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Sidney Toledano Named Head of Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Sidney Toledano Named Head of Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Sidney Toledano Named Head of Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Sidney Toledano Named Head of Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Sidney Toledano Named Head of Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Sidney Toledano Named Head of Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Sidney Toledano Named Head of Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Sidney Toledano Named Head of Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Sidney Toledano Named Head of Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Sidney Toledano Named Head of Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Sidney Toledano Named Head of Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Sidney Toledano Named Head of Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Sidney Toledano Named Head of Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Sidney Toledano Named Head of Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Sidney Toledano Named Head of Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Sidney Toledano Named Head of Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad