Sidney Toledano Elected Head of Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture

PARIS – LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton executive Sidney Toledano has been elected as president of the Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture at its general assembly on Nov. 21, succeeding Ralph Toledano in the role for a two-year term.

Sidney Toledano is a long-standing member of the Chambre Syndicale’s management committee and on the executive committee of its parent organization, the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, or FHCM, French fashion’s governing body.

Ralph Toledano – who is not a relation – previously combined the roles of president of both the FHCM and the Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture, one of its three branches.

“You know my attachment to Haute Couture and the values it embodies,” stated Sidney Toledano on his nomination. “I hereby formally commit myself, as did my predecessor Ralph Toledano, to defend and promote them.”

Sidney Toledano has been chairman and chief executive officer of LVMH Fashion Group, which groups together brands including Celine, Givenchy and Loewe, as well as a member of the luxury giant’s executive committee since 2018, before which he spent two decades at the helm of Christian Dior Couture.

Chanel SAS president Bruno Pavlovsky, who took over as president of the FHCM earlier this year, commented: “I am very pleased that Sidney Toledano, with his great experience and in-depth knowledge of creation, know-how and innovation, is dedicated to the outreach of Haute Couture, a French exception whose role is essential.”