Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade, Fashion Industry Reacts

The fashion and beauty worlds, and much of corporate America, immediately spoke out Friday against the Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, eliminating the constitutional right to an abortion after almost 50 years.

Companies and executives in recent years have been thrust into the political arena to comment on everything from gun violence to the #MeToo movement, and on Friday did the same with the Supreme Court’s ruling, a decision that will lead to near total bans on the procedure in about half of U.S. states.

Netflix, Disney, Paramount, UTA and other Hollywood companies vowed to cover abortion travel expenses for their employees. Levi’s, Gap and Conde Nast made similar statements.

“I am completely in shock at the state of this country,” said designer Prabal Gurung, who has put Planned Parenthood and women’s rights front and center on his runways. “At this moment, where we are as a nation tells a lot about who we are as people. Our lack of engagement in our political system, a flawed one but the only one we have, resulted in an extremely dangerous leader like [Donald] Trump in a position of power to appoint these conservative judges. They now have overturned Roe and moved this nation and thus the entire world decades back,” he said.

“And if we think it’s going to end here, then sadly, we are mistaken and delusional. I don’t think it would be a stretch of the imagination to say conservatives are working on the grassroots level to invalidate other fundamental rights, including LGBTQ rights, same-sex marriage rights, and rights to contraception, amongst many others….The fashion industry that profits off of women can no longer stay quiet. No longer can this industry with immense power to start a dialogue, a cultural revolution and create a long-lasting impact, be apathetic, ‘feel helpless,’ or be quiet.

“In this day and age of social media, if you have even just one follower, you have an audience and a platform. It is our moral obligation and duty, as part of this fashion industry, to have the conversation, amplify it further and consistently and relentlessly move this conversation forward,” he said.

“Guns officially have more rights than our daughters,” said Nyakio Grieco, founder of Thirteen Lune, a marketplace for Black and Brown owned beauty brands. “As we experience the devastating consequences for women, especially in marginalized communities, we need to fear the snowball effect of this decision and its impact on basic civil rights. We might feel helpless in this moment of despair, but our power stands in voting and activism both at the local and federal level.

“My daughter will be turning 18 just before our next election. She and her generation will need to undo the harm done by those that came before them, and to make sure the right leaders are in place to protect our human rights. Thirteen Lune will always provide safe reproductive care options for employees.”

L.A. designer Clare Vivier has made women’s issues central to her business, vocally supporting gun control and reproductive rights, raising funds for the Center for Reproductive Rights and other organizations. On Thursday, she launched a T-shirt emblazoned with the phrase “Egalite pour les femmes.”

“My heart is broken today. We lost a fundamental right. We moved in the wrong direction, not because it is the will of the people but because of a small group of conservative activist judges, willing to disregard precedent,” she said.