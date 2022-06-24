Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade, Fashion Industry Reacts

The fashion and beauty worlds, and much of corporate America, immediately spoke out Friday against the Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, eliminating the constitutional right to an abortion after almost 50 years.
Companies and executives in recent years have been thrust into the political arena to comment on everything from gun violence to the #MeToo movement, and on Friday did the same with the Supreme Court’s ruling, a decision that will lead to near total bans on the procedure in about half of U.S. states.
Netflix, Disney, Paramount, UTA and other Hollywood companies vowed to cover abortion travel expenses for their employees. Levi’s, Gap and Conde Nast made similar statements.
“I am completely in shock at the state of this country,” said designer Prabal Gurung, who has put Planned Parenthood and women’s rights front and center on his runways. “At this moment, where we are as a nation tells a lot about who we are as people. Our lack of engagement in our political system, a flawed one but the only one we have, resulted in an extremely dangerous leader like [Donald] Trump in a position of power to appoint these conservative judges. They now have overturned Roe and moved this nation and thus the entire world decades back,” he said.
“And if we think it’s going to end here, then sadly, we are mistaken and delusional. I don’t think it would be a stretch of the imagination to say conservatives are working on the grassroots level to invalidate other fundamental rights, including LGBTQ rights, same-sex marriage rights, and rights to contraception, amongst many others….The fashion industry that profits off of women can no longer stay quiet. No longer can this industry with immense power to start a dialogue, a cultural revolution and create a long-lasting impact, be apathetic, ‘feel helpless,’ or be quiet.
“In this day and age of social media, if you have even just one follower, you have an audience and a platform. It is our moral obligation and duty, as part of this fashion industry, to have the conversation, amplify it further and consistently and relentlessly move this conversation forward,” he said.
“Guns officially have more rights than our daughters,” said Nyakio Grieco, founder of Thirteen Lune, a marketplace for Black and Brown owned beauty brands. “As we experience the devastating consequences for women, especially in marginalized communities, we need to fear the snowball effect of this decision and its impact on basic civil rights. We might feel helpless in this moment of despair, but our power stands in voting and activism both at the local and federal level.
“My daughter will be turning 18 just before our next election. She and her generation will need to undo the harm done by those that came before them, and to make sure the right leaders are in place to protect our human rights. Thirteen Lune will always provide safe reproductive care options for employees.”
L.A. designer Clare Vivier has made women’s issues central to her business, vocally supporting gun control and reproductive rights, raising funds for the Center for Reproductive Rights and other organizations. On Thursday, she launched a T-shirt emblazoned with the phrase “Egalite pour les femmes.”
“My heart is broken today. We lost a fundamental right. We moved in the wrong direction, not because it is the will of the people but because of a small group of conservative activist judges, willing to disregard precedent,” she said.
Designer Phillip Lim agreed: “Let’s be clear, the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is not the will of the majority of Americans. It is the perverse gaming of a now politicized judicial body of government. I am sickened to the realization that a woman’s right to choose was instantly taken away by a majority conservative, religious-leaning SCOTUS based on the technicalities of legal language over the complexities and nuance of her life.
“This is a dangerous blow to the advancement of human rights and a continued assault on the most vulnerable populations of our society,” added Lim, who has been outspoken about anti-Asian hate crimes, and other political issues, and recently partnered with the AAPI Victory Fund to launch the #OurVote brand.
While some of the large fashion and retail companies contacted by WWD were still formulating their response to the landmark decision — or deciding whether to weigh in at all — others were ready with a reply.
Companies are on the front lines of connecting employees with insurance to cover health care costs and some stressed that even if employees lived in states without access to abortion, they could access services elsewhere.
Levi Strauss & Co., which prides itself with being on the forefront of many social issues, said: “We stand strongly against any actions that hinder the health and well-being of our employees, which means opposing any steps to restrict access to the full range of reproductive health care, including abortion. Protection of reproductive rights is a critical business issue impacting our workforce, our economy, and progress toward gender and racial equity. Given what is at stake, business leaders need to make their voices heard and act to protect the health and well-being of our employees.”
Levi’s said it was “continuing to ensure our employees can get the care they need regardless of where they live and support the reproductive health organizations on the front lines of this issue.”
The denim giant’s foundation is also giving grants to the Center for Reproductive Rights as well as organizations directly assisting impacted individuals and communities, including Afiya Center and ARC-Southeast.
In a post on its website, Gap Inc. said “a strong workforce starts with the health and well-being of all our employees — 76 percent of whom are women. At a recent employee event, we shared with our teams the wide range of mental health and family planning benefits we offer — because we know it is important to support our employees, regardless of whether, how or when they decide to start a family.”
“Some of those benefits include coverage of adoptions, surrogacy, fertility treatments, paid parental leave, contraception, and abortion,” the company said. “Any employee covered under Gap Inc.’s UnitedHealthcare plans can access our benefits in any state, either that they reside in or travel to, now or in the future. We are committed to supporting all employees through these important life decisions — no matter where they live or which path they take.”
And Victoria’s Secret & Co. said: “As a company committed to being an advocate for women and championing their journeys, we believe a woman’s right to self-determination is fundamental. When women make decisions about their lives for themselves, they are able to participate fully and equally in society, families and communities grow stronger, cultures grow richer and the trajectory of the world bends toward equality. For those reasons VS & Co. supports a woman’s right to choose, including equal access to safe reproductive and abortion care provided by medical professionals. We support choice, because we believe in women and trust them to make decisions that are right for them.”
Media organizations also chimed in.
Roger Lynch, chief executive officer of Conde Nast, sent a note to staff, including the following: “To do all we can to protect access to healthcare, we have made enhancements to our U.S. health benefits to assist covered employees and their covered dependents in obtaining access to reproductive care regardless of where they reside. Employees who need abortion, infertility or gender-affirming services who cannot obtain that care locally are now eligible for reimbursement on travel and lodging.”
He also urged the company’s editorial brands, which include Vogue, The New Yorker, GQ and Vanity Fair, to use their channels. “The most powerful way for us to respond to what’s happening right now is through our brands and the distinctive editorial lenses with which they’re covering today’s news and the effect it will have on society. Our values are clear in the content and journalism we produce. Our Condé Code states that we never stop looking for ways to revolutionize our culture and improve the ways our audiences experience the world. I have no doubt that we will continue to deliver on that promise and meet the moment.”
In the last five years, the fashion industry has largely supported Planned Parenthood and reproductive rights. In 2017, the The Council of Fashion Designers of America joined forces with the organization to launch Fashion Stands With Planned Parenthood, an initiative that raised awareness and funds during New York Fashion Week. A special pin was created, and 40 designers and brands participated in the initiative, including Diane von Furstenberg, Carolina Herrera, Cushnie et Ochs, Public School, Jonathan Simkhai, Kate Spade New York, Rosetta Getty, Proenza Schouler, Mara Hoffman, Narciso Rodriguez, Milly, Prabal Gurung, Tory Burch and Zac Posen.
The court’s 6-3 ruling puts the decision about abortion in the states’ hands, highlighting the nation’s stark political divide, with abortion severely restricted or banned in many red states, including some with laws to be triggered after the decision such as Texas, Louisiana and Tennessee, and freely available in most blue states, including California and New York.
The blockbuster ruling follows a leaked draft that came out in May, setting off debate that had President Joseph Biden scrambling to see if he could enact an executive order protecting the right, and several members of the Congressional Black Caucus urging the president to declare a state of emergency, suggesting the ruling will disproportionately put Black lives at risk.
The decision is one of the legacies of former President Donald Trump, who appointed three justices who were in the majority to overrule Roe. In addition, Justice Clarence Thomas’ concurrent opinion laid out a vision that could open the door to overturning same-sex marriage, contraception and other rights.
A recent NBC poll found 63 percent of Americans supported not overturning Roe v. Wade, and the reaction to the ruling was dramatic, with supporters and protesters meeting on steps of the Supreme Court, and President Joe Biden addressing the nation on Friday afternoon.
“It’s a sad day for the court and the country,” Biden said from the White House. “With Roe gone, the health and life of women in this nation are now at risk,” he added, explaining that women could now be forced to bear their rapist’s child. “With your vote, you can have the final word. This is not over,” Biden concluded, urging action by Congress.
Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said, “I’m spitting mad over this. We have six extremist justices on the U.S. Supreme Court who have decided their world and religious views should be imposed on the rest of America. This is not what America ants and in a democracy, on this issue the Supreme Court does not get the last word, the people do. And we are going to fight back.”
The decision was based on the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, and concerned a 2018 law enacted by the Republican majority Mississippi Legislature banning abortion if “the probably gestational age of the unborn human” was determined to be more than 15 weeks. Created to challenge Row, the statute included narrow exceptions for medical emergencies.
Mississippi state’s only abortion clinic sued, saying it ran afoul of Roe v. Wade and its follow-up Planned Parenthood v. Casey. But the Supreme Court ruled with the state.
The Roe ruling was decided in 1973, establishing a framework for abortion regulation based on pregnancy trimesters, protecting women’s health and choice in the first and second, and allowing states to decided in the third. In 1992, the court discarded that framework, but retained that woman have a constitutional right to terminate their pregnancies until fetal viability.
This story is developing.