BERLIN — The “Greta Effect” was clearly palpable throughout the fairs that ran during Berlin Fashion Week last week. After a difficult year in 2019, the mood was upbeat at the six specialized shows Premium, Show & Order, Seek, Panorama, Selvedge Run & Zeitgeist and Neonyt that spread over three locations throughout the city.

The most impactful change was obvious at first sight at premium women’s and men’s wear fair Premium and Show & Order at Station and Kühlhaus Berlin: The color green, marking sustainable brands at the fair, popped up on the brand list frequently — and that was the rule for all of the shows.