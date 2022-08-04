×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: August 04, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Montblanc Debuts Hotel-like Flagship in Paris

Fashion

Tommy Hilfiger to Unveil Tommy Factory, a Warhol-inspired Creative Playground

Fashion

Five Standout Design Students From Class of 2022 on the Future of Fashion

Switzerland Bans Imports of Russian Gold and Gold Products

The impact of the measure may be limited as Russian imports amount around one percent of the gold entering Switzerland.

Pile of gold bars stock image
Gold bars fergregory/Adobe Stock

PARIS — The Swiss government has banned imports of Russian gold and gold products.

The measure, which came into effect Aug. 3 as part of new sanctions on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine, covers the purchase, import and transport of gold and gold products as well as services connected to them. Similar bans were made by the U.S. and European Union in a bid to curtail Russia’s effort to alleviate other sanctions by selling off its gold reserves.

“With the decision of 3 August, Switzerland is implementing the most urgent measures in terms of time and substance,” the seven-member Federal Council said in a statement.

An import of 3.1 tons of gold from Russia to Switzerland in May, the first time since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, had sparked controversy, with precious metal refining associations in the country calling for a tighter legal framework.

Related Galleries

While Switzerland remains a major hub in the gold trade, with its gold refineries processing 70 percent of the unrefined gold mined in the world each year, according to figures tallied by the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation, the impact on the Swiss watches and jewelry sector cannot be immediately assessed.

It may be limited. Figures published by the Swiss Federal Customs Administration indicate direct gold imports from Russia amounted to 17.5 tons, valued at 925 million Swiss Francs (or $962 million at current exchange rates) out of an overall 84.2 billion Swiss Francs (or $87.6 billion) market in 2021. Switzerland also imports palladium from Russia.

With the U.K. among the major sources of gold for Switzerland, imports has been seen as de facto frozen after the London Bullion Market Association, a key player in the market, struck Russian refiners from its accredited list.

Also included in Wednesday’s announcement were the freezing and banning of prominent Russian bank Sberbank as well as the confirmation of a July 29 decision adding individuals, organizations and entities to its sanctions list, all moves that bring the country “fully in line” with the European Union’s recent sanctions updates.

Exceptions were added to “avoid disruption to payment channels” for transactions on agricultural products and oil supplies between Russia and third countries as part of Switzerland’s commitments to tackle the global food and energy crisis.

Switzerland Bans Imports of Russian Gold

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Switzerland Bans Imports of Russian Gold

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Switzerland Bans Imports of Russian Gold

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Switzerland Bans Imports of Russian Gold

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Switzerland Bans Imports of Russian Gold

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Switzerland Bans Imports of Russian Gold

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Switzerland Bans Imports of Russian Gold

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Switzerland Bans Imports of Russian Gold

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Switzerland Bans Imports of Russian Gold

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Switzerland Bans Imports of Russian Gold

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Switzerland Bans Imports of Russian Gold

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Switzerland Bans Imports of Russian Gold

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Switzerland Bans Imports of Russian Gold

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Switzerland Bans Imports of Russian Gold

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Switzerland Bans Imports of Russian Gold

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Switzerland Bans Imports of Russian Gold

Hot Summer Bags

Switzerland Bans Imports of Russian Gold

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Switzerland Bans Imports of Russian Gold

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Switzerland Bans Imports of Russian Gold

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Switzerland Bans Imports of Russian Gold

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Switzerland Bans Imports of Russian Gold

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Switzerland Bans Imports of Russian Gold

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Switzerland Bans Imports of Russian Gold

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Switzerland Bans Imports of Russian Gold

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Switzerland Bans Imports of Russian Gold

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Switzerland Bans Imports of Russian Gold

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Switzerland Bans Imports of Russian Gold

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Switzerland Bans Imports of Russian Gold

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Switzerland Bans Imports of Russian Gold

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Switzerland Bans Imports of Russian Gold

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Switzerland Bans Imports of Russian Gold

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Switzerland Bans Imports of Russian Gold

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Switzerland Bans Imports of Russian Gold

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Switzerland Bans Imports of Russian Gold

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Switzerland Bans Imports of Russian Gold

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Switzerland Bans Imports of Russian Gold

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Switzerland Bans Imports of Russian Gold

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Switzerland Bans Imports of Russian Gold

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Switzerland Bans Imports of Russian Gold

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Switzerland Bans Imports of Russian Gold

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Switzerland Bans Imports of Russian Gold

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Switzerland Bans Imports of Russian Gold

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Switzerland Bans Imports of Russian Gold

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Switzerland Bans Imports of Russian Gold

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Switzerland Bans Imports of Russian Gold

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Switzerland Bans Imports of Russian Gold

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Switzerland Bans Imports of Russian Gold

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad