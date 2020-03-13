By  on March 13, 2020

Retail industry groups sought stronger crisis response from the U.S. government amid the coronavirus pandemic that has sickened more than 137,000 people around the world and sent global markets tumbling. 

The official economic response so far to COVID-19 has included major steps, including an infusion of $1.5 trillion in short-term funding from the Federal Reserve to protect against market collapse, as well as a “national emergency” declaration on Friday by President Trump, which would deploy $50 billion in funding to target the outbreak. 

