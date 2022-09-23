×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: September 23, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Prada RTW Spring 2023

Fashion

Max Mara Spring 2023

Fashion

YZY Gap Engineered by Balenciaga Releases Part Two

The U.K. to Bring Back Tax-free Shopping for Overseas Visitors

The decision provides a much-needed boost in trade for the British retail sector.

People passing Burberry shop covered by
People passing Burberry shop covered by a giant gold hoarding while undergoing a refit on Bond Street. In Pictures via Getty Images

LONDON — Tax-free shopping for international visitors is back in the U.K.

Kwasi Kwarteng, chancellor of the Exchequer under Liz Truss’ government, revealed the change Friday as part of an extraordinary 45 billion pound tax-cutting mini-budget plan in the House of Commons.

The British retail sector, which has been lobbying the government to bring back duty-free shopping since it was given away as part of Brexit in January 2021, was thrilled about the introduction of “a modern, digital, VAT-free shopping scheme.”

Dee Corsi, interim chief executive officer at New West End Company, which represents some 600 retail, restaurant, hotel and property owners in central London’s core shopping areas anchored by Bond, Oxford and Regent Streets, said the reintroduction of tax-free shopping is “a great victory for London’s international centers.”

Related Galleries

Corsi pointed out that in 2019, international visitor sales generated 28.4 billion pounds for the U.K. economy, and shopping was the single biggest element of that spending. Now with duty-free shopping back, she is confident that “we can exceed this figure in the years to come.”

James Raynor, CEO of Grosvenor Property U.K., which owns and manages the London Estate in Mayfair and Belgravia on behalf of its owner the Duke of Westminster, said, “International tourism is vital for the health of the West End and drawing in visitors to the U.K. This much-needed, sensible reintroduction of tax-free shopping for tourists will allow us again to compete more effectively with Paris and Madrid and provide a much-needed boost to the economy.”

Union flags hanging high above Regent Street in celebration of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee. In Pictures via Getty Images

Paul Barnes, CEO of the Association of International Retail, believes the reintroduction of tax-free shopping, which roughly costs the British government 1.5 billion pounds a year, will give retailers across the country “a much-needed boost in trade” as international shoppers, especially those from Europe, return to the U.K., and it is set to “deliver swift results as international visitors return in force across the country.”

“Today’s news brings with it a huge new tourist market of over 440 million people from the E.U. — now that Britain is the only country in Europe where EU visitors can shop tax-free — which will be a significant shot in the arm to our retail, hospitality and tourism sectors across the country, with regional airports set to benefit from a surge in their visitor economies,” he said.

British luxury brands also expressed their excitement about this major change.

Thierry Andretta, CEO of Mulberry, said the reintroduction of VAT-free shopping for tourists “will reinstate London and the other major U.K. cities to their rightful place among the top luxury shopping destinations in the world, as well as providing invaluable support to the U.K’s hospitality sector.”

Helen Brocklebank, CEO of Walpole, the association of British luxury makers, and a powerful industry lobby said the Chancellor’s announcement reintroducing tax-free shopping is “a hugely welcome measure [that] will ensure the future of many small businesses and create jobs across the whole of the U.K.

“I am delighted that the Chancellor has listened to the voices of business and the sector which have spent several years highlighting the need for tax competitiveness with other European countries who have similar schemes.

“We will now be working closely with the government in order to ensure that the scheme brings the maximum possible benefits to the U.K. and that it is as simple as possible for tourists and businesses alike,” added Brocklebank.

Tax-free Shopping for Overseas Visitors is

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Tax-free Shopping for Overseas Visitors is

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Tax-free Shopping for Overseas Visitors is

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Tax-free Shopping for Overseas Visitors is

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Tax-free Shopping for Overseas Visitors is

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Tax-free Shopping for Overseas Visitors is

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Tax-free Shopping for Overseas Visitors is

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Tax-free Shopping for Overseas Visitors is

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Tax-free Shopping for Overseas Visitors is

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Tax-free Shopping for Overseas Visitors is

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Tax-free Shopping for Overseas Visitors is

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Tax-free Shopping for Overseas Visitors is

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Tax-free Shopping for Overseas Visitors is

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Tax-free Shopping for Overseas Visitors is

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Tax-free Shopping for Overseas Visitors is

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Tax-free Shopping for Overseas Visitors is

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Tax-free Shopping for Overseas Visitors is

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Tax-free Shopping for Overseas Visitors is

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Tax-free Shopping for Overseas Visitors is

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Tax-free Shopping for Overseas Visitors is

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Tax-free Shopping for Overseas Visitors is

Hot Summer Bags

Tax-free Shopping for Overseas Visitors is

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Tax-free Shopping for Overseas Visitors is

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Tax-free Shopping for Overseas Visitors is

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Tax-free Shopping for Overseas Visitors is

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Tax-free Shopping for Overseas Visitors is

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Tax-free Shopping for Overseas Visitors is

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Tax-free Shopping for Overseas Visitors is

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Tax-free Shopping for Overseas Visitors is

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Tax-free Shopping for Overseas Visitors is

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Tax-free Shopping for Overseas Visitors is

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Tax-free Shopping for Overseas Visitors is

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Tax-free Shopping for Overseas Visitors is

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Tax-free Shopping for Overseas Visitors is

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Tax-free Shopping for Overseas Visitors is

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Tax-free Shopping for Overseas Visitors is

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Tax-free Shopping for Overseas Visitors is

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Tax-free Shopping for Overseas Visitors is

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Tax-free Shopping for Overseas Visitors is

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Tax-free Shopping for Overseas Visitors is

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Tax-free Shopping for Overseas Visitors is

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Tax-free Shopping for Overseas Visitors is

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Tax-free Shopping for Overseas Visitors is

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Tax-free Shopping for Overseas Visitors is

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Tax-free Shopping for Overseas Visitors is

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Tax-free Shopping for Overseas Visitors is

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad