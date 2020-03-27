By  on March 27, 2020

LONDON — Already on war footing as it helped businesses prepare for Brexit, the British Fashion Council is putting together a coronavirus fightback plan, including a survival package known as the BFC Foundation COVID Crisis Fund and digital initiatives to replace runway shows during men’s fashion week in June.

While the British government has already laid out a 330 billion pound package of guarantees for businesses; promised to pay 80 percent of the wages of workers on furlough due to the virus, and set out financial compensation for the self-employed, the BFC wants to do more and is adopting a twin-pronged approach.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers