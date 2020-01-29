By  on January 29, 2020

President Trump signed the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or the new NAFTA, in a festive White House ceremony Wednesday as the impeachment trial against him rolled on in the Senate. 

The signing marks another milestone in a trade agenda that overall has led to diplomatic tensions and tariffs that have flustered retailers, who generally support USMCA but are still looking to resolve their other tariff woes. 

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers