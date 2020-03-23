By  on March 23, 2020

The U.S. Trade Representative has walked back on some tariffs that were implemented in President Trump’s trade war with China in September. In a memo issued Friday revealing tariff reliefs, the USTR outlined several fashion industry categories as being newly omitted from steep levies.

Among the exemptions are new rules relating to handbags and backpacks as well as certain textiles and fibers. The USTR did not specify why these exemptions — most of which are related to the construction and technology spaces — were issued.

