U.S. Border control enforcers are signaling a more aggressive stance against what they say is a rising tide of counterfeits streaming in, especially through online purchases.

On Friday, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security issued a report saying it plans to ramp up enforcement against counterfeits, including by nudging e-commerce platforms to take more steps to thwart counterfeiters on their platforms and by empowering the U.S. Customs and Border Protection to use all the resources at its disposal, including the threat of civil penalties, to target violators.