×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: May 15, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Contemporary Outerwear for Fall 2023

Fashion

Valentino Returning to Milan Men’s Fashion Week

Sustainability

EXCLUSIVE: Reformation Pledges to Be Circular by 2030

Walpole Continues to Push for Tax-free Shopping for Overseas Visitors With New Report

In partnership with Cadogan, the "State of London Luxury" report examines the city's status as a global luxury capital.

Queue outside Chanel on New Bond Street in London, United Kingdom.
Queue outside Chanel on New Bond Street in London. In Pictures via Getty Images

LONDONWalpole, the lobby group that represents British luxury brands across a variety of industries, continues to push for the return of a tax-free shopping plan for international visitors in its inaugural “State of London Luxury,” published in partnership with Cadogan, which manages 93 acres of land in Chelsea on behalf of the family of Earl Cadogan.

The report, which is set to publish annually, aims to serve as a barometer of London’s position as a world-leading luxury goods market. It projects that the luxury sector in London could reach a value of 28 billion to 30 billion pounds by 2024.

A survey featured in the report shows that 71 percent of respondents expressed positivity about the prospects for their business at present, a sentiment that rises to 81 percent over the next two to three years. The opening of 12 new five-star hotels between 2022 and 2025 is set to attract more high-end visitors, who have already outspent mass tourists by 14 times per trip and double that of high-end visitors to other European cities.

Related Galleries

The survey also shows that 82 percent of respondents believe that the blend of major luxury brands and local British icons is a major contributor to London’s distinctiveness in the luxury landscape. Renowned luxury retail districts like Knightsbridge, Chelsea, and Mayfair have attained global acclaim, and 69 percent of participants ranked Bond Street among the world’s top three luxury streets.

Meanwhile, London’s affluent “villages” — including Connaught Village, Marylebone Village, Little Venice, and Shoreditch — offer hyperlocalization and trend-led retail and dining experiences that can’t be found anywhere else in the world. Some 61 percent of respondents in the survey identified understanding and profiling local residents as a key success criterion for their businesses.

While listing the positive highlights of London’s bright future in the luxury retail sector, the report continues to demand the British government reverse its decision to scrap duty-free shopping for international visitors following the U.K.’s departure from the European Union.

Walpole has been actively campaigning for it on behalf of its members, and the introduction of “a modern, digital, VAT-free shopping scheme” was included in former Prime Minister Liz Truss’ 45 billion pound tax-cutting mini-budget plan. But it was later scrapped as Rishi Sunak came into power. Sunak has been criticized by business leaders over this decision.

The report said that “with a different policy approach from government, it would be possible to further optimize its [London’s] attractiveness as a city to visitors, businesses and investors alike.”

Helen Brocklebank, chief executive officer at Walpole, added that, “If a next-generation tax-free shopping scheme could be introduced, London’s status as the world’s number-one luxury city would be guaranteed.”

It’s estimated that the return of the policy would be a windfall for the whole U.K., including London. It would add 4.1 billion pounds to the U.K. economy and create an additional 78,000 jobs, according to the report.

The other areas that can be improved to boost the British luxury sector include easier visa arrangements for international visitors and skilled workers.

The report noted that “The government should extend the electronic visa waiver to other high-spending markets beyond the GCC, particularly to the Far East. Likewise, a joint U.K./Schengen visa would significantly reduce the complexity for international visitors planning a trip to Europe,” and “The U.K. must begin offering more working visas, especially for young people, and recognizing that providing luxury service, be that in retail, hospitality or elsewhere, is a skilled profession that should be classified as such by the Migration Advisory Committee.”

Paul Scully, minister for London, agreed that “luxury brands have a hugely significant role in keeping the city in the mind’s eye of visitors across the world. Brand makers and policymakers alike need to continue to work in lockstep to ensure London remains the best city in the world in which to live, work and play.”

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Walpole Continues to Push for Tax-free Shopping with New Report

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Walpole Continues to Push for Tax-free Shopping with New Report

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Walpole Continues to Push for Tax-free Shopping with New Report

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Walpole Continues to Push for Tax-free Shopping with New Report

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Walpole Continues to Push for Tax-free Shopping with New Report

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Walpole Continues to Push for Tax-free Shopping with New Report

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Walpole Continues to Push for Tax-free Shopping with New Report

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Walpole Continues to Push for Tax-free Shopping with New Report

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Walpole Continues to Push for Tax-free Shopping with New Report

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Walpole Continues to Push for Tax-free Shopping with New Report

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Walpole Continues to Push for Tax-free Shopping with New Report

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Walpole Continues to Push for Tax-free Shopping with New Report

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Walpole Continues to Push for Tax-free Shopping with New Report

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Walpole Continues to Push for Tax-free Shopping with New Report

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Walpole Continues to Push for Tax-free Shopping with New Report

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Walpole Continues to Push for Tax-free Shopping with New Report

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Walpole Continues to Push for Tax-free Shopping with New Report

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Walpole Continues to Push for Tax-free Shopping with New Report

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Walpole Continues to Push for Tax-free Shopping with New Report

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Walpole Continues to Push for Tax-free Shopping with New Report

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Walpole Continues to Push for Tax-free Shopping with New Report

Hot Summer Bags

Walpole Continues to Push for Tax-free Shopping with New Report

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Walpole Continues to Push for Tax-free Shopping with New Report

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Walpole Continues to Push for Tax-free Shopping with New Report

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Walpole Continues to Push for Tax-free Shopping with New Report

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Walpole Continues to Push for Tax-free Shopping with New Report

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Walpole Continues to Push for Tax-free Shopping with New Report

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Walpole Continues to Push for Tax-free Shopping with New Report

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Walpole Continues to Push for Tax-free Shopping with New Report

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Walpole Continues to Push for Tax-free Shopping with New Report

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Walpole Continues to Push for Tax-free Shopping with New Report

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Walpole Continues to Push for Tax-free Shopping with New Report

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Walpole Continues to Push for Tax-free Shopping with New Report

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Walpole Continues to Push for Tax-free Shopping with New Report

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Walpole Continues to Push for Tax-free Shopping with New Report

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Walpole Continues to Push for Tax-free Shopping with New Report

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Walpole Continues to Push for Tax-free Shopping with New Report

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Walpole Continues to Push for Tax-free Shopping with New Report

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Walpole Continues to Push for Tax-free Shopping with New Report

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Walpole Continues to Push for Tax-free Shopping with New Report

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Walpole Continues to Push for Tax-free Shopping with New Report

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad